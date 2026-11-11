Mumbai Cook's Rs 1.05 Lakh Monthly Income Sparks Debate Over What's 'Rich' In India

A LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Manuraaj Garg about his cook's reported earnings has sparked a wider discussion about income, taxation and financial well-being in India. In the viral post, Garg claimed that his cook earns around Rs 1.05 lakh a month through multiple jobs. According to him, the cook receives Rs 18,000 for working at his home in the mornings and evenings, Rs 16,500 from another flat in the same building, and Rs 38,000 from a nearby family for cooking, kitchen work and table service twice a day. Garg also said the cook occasionally works on film sets on Friday nights, earning Rs 7,500 per shift for preparing meals during overnight shoots.

Garg added that the cook's wife earns Rs 45,000 a month, taking the family's combined monthly income to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

The post drew attention for comparing the cook's earnings with those of salaried professionals. Garg wrote that several of his MBA-qualified friends earn more on paper, but see a significant portion of their income deducted through taxes, loan repayments and childcare expenses. As a result, he argued, their disposable income is often closer to what his cook takes home.

According to Garg, the cook's income largely exists outside conventional salary structures. He noted that there is no Form 16, no tax deducted at source (TDS), no cost-to-company (CTC) breakdown and no variable pay component. He suggested that the cook's earnings are not the result of an attempt to avoid the system, but rather reflect the realities of India's informal economy.

The post also highlighted differences in lifestyle and work patterns. Garg said his cook works within a two-kilometre radius of his home, while many corporate employees spend hours commuting across the city every day.

He further argued that the cook enjoys a measure of income security because he works for multiple households. If one client no longer requires his services, Garg claimed, replacing that income would likely take only a short period given the demand for experienced domestic cooks.

Addressing concerns about artificial intelligence and employment, Garg wrote that highly personalised domestic work remains difficult to automate. He suggested that replicating a cook's ability to prepare meals according to the preferences of individual families presents challenges that current AI systems are unlikely to solve anytime soon.

The post also touched on lifestyle choices and spending habits. Garg wrote that his cook does not feel pressured to keep up with social media-driven displays of wealth or frequent lifestyle upgrades. According to him, the cook's usual response to expensive purchases is that they are not worth the money.

He joked that his cook's lone indulgence is buying the latest iPhone Pro on EMI, while remaining frugal in most other aspects of life.

Garg said the 34-year-old is now planning his first international holiday with friends, a trip to Thailand that will also mark his first flight and first passport.

Reflecting on a conversation about the trip, Garg recalled giving travel suggestions, including visiting Maya Bay, renting a scooter and trying local street food. For a brief moment, he wrote, their discussion felt less like one between an employer and employee and more like that of two friends exchanging travel advice.

He concluded the post by saying that his cook was neither poor nor rich, but represented a category that conventional financial metrics often fail to capture.

"He is something spreadsheets do not have a column for," Garg wrote. "A man whose maths still works."