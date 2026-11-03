"I Lost 3 Years Of My Professional Life At Zoho": Techie's Viral Post Sparks Debate

A tech professional's honest LinkedIn post about his three-year stint at Zoho has gone viral and triggered a wider conversation around workplace fit and mental health. Sharing his experience, Kewal Agrawal wrote, "I lost 3 years of my professional life at Zoho."

He recalled being overjoyed when he got his first job there, but said the period that followed was difficult. "I was beyond elated the day I got my first job there, but what followed was probably the worst period of my career," he wrote. He added that he was "constantly stressed and anxious" and that he "slowly lost my confidence, started hating coding, and lost all hope that I would ever amount to anything."

According to Agrawal, things changed after he joined a much smaller company.

"Surprisingly, I gained it all back within less than a year of working at a startup named MishiPay, which is nowhere close to Zoho in size or scale. It changed my career trajectory for good," he said.

He clarified that he does not hold the company responsible for his experience. "I never blame Zoho for those 3 years. In fact, Mr Vembu is among the few people I really admire and look up to," he wrote, adding, "I don't blame myself either."

Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "Sometimes things just don't click, and nobody is at fault. That is what life is, I guess. You could be at the best place in the world, but it might just not be right for you.

Meanwhile, the place you least expect anything from ends up changing your life. "The post has resonated with many professionals who shared similar stories of finding the right workplace fit.

The post sparked a discussion in the comments section, with users offering words of encouragement and sharing their perspectives on career setbacks. One commenter quoted a popular saying: "He who blames others has a long way to go on his journey. He who blames himself is halfway there. He who blames no one has arrived," suggesting that personal growth often comes from acceptance and self-reflection.

Another user referenced a famous line from the film Tamasha, writing, "Toh kya hua? Apni kahani hai, ending change kar lenge," and expressed hope that the techie was doing better now.

A third commenter noted that workplace culture and individual expectations do not always align, adding that a lack of cultural fit is not necessarily anyone's fault and that moving on, as the employee eventually did, was the right decision.