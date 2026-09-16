Kanpur Businessman's Son Received 6 Calls From Killer On Night Of Murder

Vineet Minocha, a 63-year-old pharmaceutical businessman from Kanpur, was found dead inside his flat on September 5. He was stabbed 26 times. While the murder was being executed, his son, Subrat, was out with his wife and their child, 'partying'. It is only when they returned home at around 3 am that they found Minocha lying in a pool of blood inside the bedroom. They subsequently informed the authorities.

Ten days later, the police investigation has found that Minocha's son, Subrat, might have been aware of the murderous scene playing out in his home while he was out with his family.

The evidence shows that the alleged killer had made six calls to Subrat from a newly purchased SIM.

So far, Subrat's wife Shalu and two other associates have been arrested in the case.

Daughter-In-Law Plotted Man's Murder

Based on a review of CCTV footage, Kanpur police arrested Vishal (30), a former employee of the family, and his associate Raj Kishore.

During the investigation, Vishal allegedly claimed that the murder had been carried out at the behest of Minocha's daughter-in-law, Shalu, who had promised him Rs 6 lakh for the job.

Shalu, 36, initially tried to mislead the investigators, but later admitted her involvement in the murder allegedly out of deep resentment over the constant surveillance through CCTV cameras, objections to her attending late-night parties, and having little control over household spending. She allegedly had to ask her father-in-law for money even for minor expenses involving herself and her husband.

How Minocha's Son Is Linked To The Case

According to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, alleged shooter Vishal Gautam purchased the SIM on September 3, two days before Minocha was killed. The number was used to speak to Shalu.

"If Shalu planned the murder, hatched the conspiracy and Vishal purchased a new number for the crime, the question is why calls were made from that number to Subrat," Lal told the news agency PTI, adding that investigators were examining Subrat's possible involvement.

Police scanned call records of seven mobile numbers linked to Subrat, Shalu and Vishal. The records, covering May 1 to September 6, run into about 1,000 pages.

Police found that Subrat and Vishal spoke about 309 times between May 1 and September 5.

How The Murder Was Executed

Shalu approached Vishal, an ex-employee, and offered him Rs 6 lakh to kill her father-in-law. The payment was to be made in two installments - Rs 2 lakh a day after the murder and Rs 4 lakh 15 days later.

She provided Vishal with a duplicate key to the house.

On September 4, during the Janmashtami festival, she reportedly called him over under the pretext of giving him some items and finalised the plan.

According to the investigation, a few minutes after Shalu and Subrat left for a party with their child, Vishal and Raj Kishore arrived at the apartment. The two were stopped by the security guard Madan, but Vishal reportedly connected him to Shalu over the phone. She allegedly told the guard that Vishal and Kishore had come to deliver medicines and should be allowed inside.

Vishal had earlier been removed from his job over an alleged theft but remained in contact with Subrat, police said.