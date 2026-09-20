IIT Kanpur Expands Digital Learning For Uttar Pradesh School Teachers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, is increasing its Digital Literacy, Computational Thinking, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Concepts to train 900 participants across Uttar Pradesh. The purpose of this initiative is to enhance digital education and help teachers teach using modern technology within the classroom.The programme is being conducted in a collaborative effort with Uttar Pradesh Government and the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT).

The program will include participants from 75 districts across Uttar Pradesh, ensuring that educators from different regions of the stage are provided with a fair chance to amplify their digital skills. The program will be led by Professor Ramkumar J., the coordinator of the DLCCAI Programme, Professor Satyaki Roy, the Head of the Department of Design at IIT Kanpur and the academic Head of DLCCAI and lastly Professor Vimal Kumar, Professor-in-charge of the office of outreach activities at IIT Kanpur.

Six batches of 150 trainees each will participate in this long eight weeks program. The initiative will follow a mixed learning approach incorporating the online courses,mentoring and practical assessment at IIT Kanpur. Participants will acquire knowledge about Digital Literacy, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Python, Educational Technologies and Robotics throughout the program. This initiative is built on the accomplishment of an earlier program which taught 750 primary school teachers; more than 10,000 students benefited from their training in technology based learning.

Another important achievement is that the DLCCAI curriculum has been included in SCERT textbooks of classes 6 to 8. This has the potential to benefit around 48 lakhs students across Uttar Pradesh by introducing them to digital literacy and computational learning at an early stage.

The videos of teachers who participated in the previous years were also showcased highlighting how they applied their skills beyond the classroom. This initiative is aligned with the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which promotes the use of technology and the development of important educational skills.