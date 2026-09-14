IIT Kanpur Announces 5-Week Certificate Programme On Python For Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, has officially opened the application for its intensive 5-week Certificate Programme on Python for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, inviting students, scholars, faculty members, industry professionals and R&D staff for an in-depth exposure and hands-on-learning of the cutting edge algorithms and software for AI/ ML, Neural Networks (NN) and Deep Learning (DL).

This program will be conducted online via zoom, from December 14, 2026 to January 15, 2027. A detailed day-to-day & slot-wise program with Lecture Modules schedule has been released by the IIT Kanpur on its official website, iitk.ac.in. The initiative features fully live and interactive lectures delivered by experienced educators and industry experts ensuring direct engagement and problem solving sessions to prepare for tests and job interviews.

Candidates are not permitted to record lectures, upload videos/audios or distribute the school notes. Those participating have to ensure that there is no connectivity issue during the program as recorded lectures will not be available; they must test the connection properly before joining the program. It is important for all participants to keep their video on during the school to monitor attendance and participation. Candidates need to have at least 80% attendance in school. All the international participants are advised to register early so that the material can reach them on time via courier.

IIT Kanpur Python Certificate Program 2026: Key Dates

Check out the important registration dates for the IIT Kanpur certificate Program on Python for AI, ML and DL.

Golden Registration: October 4, 2026

Flash Registration: October 25, 2026

Early Bird Registration: November 8, 2026

Regular Registration: November 29, 2026

Spot Registration December 15, 2026

Key Benefits of Program

Undergraduate/Postgraduate students can learn the latest programming techniques in Python and gain an unbeatable edge in placements. With the help of this program, class 11th and 12th students can learn to master artificial intelligence, machine learning technologies for a strong career in Tech. PhD Scholars/ Faculty members can use Python for research and can also establish virtual labs. Industry professionals can take their skills to the next level by learning PYTHON AI/ ML, and various packages such as NUMPY, LINALG together with principles of Module Design and Analysis.

In case of cancellation by any participant the fee will be refunded after the deduction of GST and Rs 3,000 overhead charges per program. The cancellation will only be accepted till November 25, 2026 after that no refund will be possible. The international participants are not eligible for cancellation.