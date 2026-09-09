Hindi Month Celebration At IIT Kanpur: Activities For School Students, Employees, Faculty

IIT Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is celebrating Hindi Month 2026, announcing several competitions for school students, institute students, employees, officers, and faculty members. The institute has also announced the 'Grand Hindi Diwas Celebration' on September 30, 2026. The winners across different categories and competitions will be felicitated at the grand event on September 30.

According to official information, IIT Kanpur Deputy Director Prof Braj Bhushan formally inaugurated Hindi Month 2026 on September 1 by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The occasion was attended by Shri Vishwa Ranjan, Registrar, IIT Kanpur; Prof Santosh Kumar Misra, Professor-in-Charge, Rajbhasha Prakostha; Shri Vijay Kumar Pandey, Rajbhasha Officer, along with the entire team of the Rajbhasha Prakostha.

In a social media post on X, the institute noted:

"September 2026 is being observed as Hindi Month at IIT Kanpur, with a series of competitions and activities promoting the use and implementation of Official Language Hindi."

The competitions are being organised across three categories:

School Students Institute Students Employees, Officers and Faculty Members

List Of Competitions For School Students

Here are the competitions for school students across different classes.

Drawing and Colouring Competition For Classes 1 to 3: On September 20 10-Sentence Hindi Writing Competition For Classes 4 to 5: On September 20 Hindi Essay Writing Competition (200-250 words) For Classes 6 to 8: On September 20 Original Poetry Writing Competition For Classes 9 to 12: On September 20

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Activities For Institute Students

Tark Competition on September 22

Kirdar Competition on September 24

Kavyaanjali Competition on September 26

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Contests For Employees, Officers, Faculty Members

Dictation Competition (for non-Hindi-speaking employees) on September 17 Hindi Essay Writing Competition on September 18 Story Writing Competition on September 21 Extempore Speech Competition on September 22 Quiz on Official Language and General Knowledge on September 23 Unforgettable Moments of Life Speech Competition on September 24 Unforgettable Moments of Life Speech Competition for Senior Citizens on September 25

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The institute has announced that winners across all three categories will be felicitated during the Grand Hindi Diwas Celebration on September 30, 2026.