IIT Kanpur Launches Hindi Cybersecurity Course For Students Across 570 Colleges

IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity hub C3iHub has joined hands with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), Agra, and the Vivekanand Incubation Foundation (VIF) to launch a vocational programme in cybersecurity for students across the university's affiliated colleges.

The programme is expected to reach more than 3 lakh students across 570-plus colleges. The course will be offered completely online and in Hindi, making it easier for students from semi-urban and rural areas to access cybersecurity training.

Course to focus on everyday cyber threats

The programme will introduce students to common cybersecurity risks and ways to stay safe online. Topics will include cybercrime, cyber hygiene, social media threats, identity theft, personal data leaks and online safety for women and children.

Students will also learn about the dark web, cyber terrorism and other illegal online activities. The course will include quizzes, workshops and virtual labs to give students practical exposure instead of limiting learning to theory.

Under the partnership, C3iHub will develop and deliver the course, using IIT Kanpur's expertise in cybersecurity. VIF will provide the technical and administrative support needed to run the programme on a larger scale.

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Cybersecurity counselling cell to be set up

DBRAU will also establish a Cybersecurity Counselling Cell (CCC). The cell will work on cybercrime prevention and provide support and guidance to students dealing with online threats.

Prof Ashu Rani, Vice Chancellor of DBRAU, said cybersecurity should no longer be seen as a subject meant only for engineering students. She said the partnership would help students develop an important skill in a language they are comfortable with.

The MoU was signed by representatives of C3iHub, DBRAU and VIF in the presence of IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agrawal and other officials.

The initiative aims to make cybersecurity education more accessible and help students understand the risks they may face in their daily digital lives.