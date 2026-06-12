'Aim To Produce Cyber Warriors Of The Future': IIT Kanpur Director On Launch Of New Course

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a new undergraduate programme in cybersecurity, Bachelor of Cybersecurity (BCyber), from the academic session beginning in July 2026. The institute said the programme has been designed to prepare a new generation of cybersecurity professionals capable of addressing emerging digital threats and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Unlike most undergraduate programmes at IITs, admission to BCyber will not be through JEE Advanced. Candidates will first be shortlisted based on their JEE Main scores and evidence of prior work in cybersecurity. Those shortlisted will then undergo an in-person assessment at the IIT Kanpur campus, which will include a hackathon.

Announcing the programme, IIT Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal highlighted the increasing significance of cybersecurity from a national security perspective.

"Future conflicts will be fought as much in cyberspace as in the physical world. Critical national infrastructure will require strong protection against cyberattacks. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop a cadre of highly trained experts capable of safeguarding national digital systems. Keeping this objective in mind, IIT Kanpur is launching this program with a unique structure," he said.

Sharing his views on social media, Professor Agrawal described the course as a programme intended for young ethical hackers and outlined its distinctive admission and training model.

"This is a unique undergraduate program at IIT Kanpur. Meant especially for young ethical hackers. Admission through a hackathon. Specialised coursework with two year long internship at security agencies. We aim to produce cyber warriors of the future," he wrote.

According to the institute, students admitted to the programme will spend the first two years on campus undergoing academic training focused on cybersecurity concepts and technologies. The curriculum will also include laboratory-based learning to provide practical exposure in controlled environments.

The next two years will be dedicated to internships with government security organisations, where students will work on real-world cybersecurity challenges and gain hands-on experience in protecting digital systems.

The programme will be offered by the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems. Professor Nitin Saxena, Dean of the School, said the initiative aims to combine academic learning with practical exposure.

"Cybersecurity is a critical national priority and a rapidly growing field globally. This program is designed to develop highly skilled professionals through a unique combination of strong academic foundations and real-world experience," he said.

IIT Kanpur said a dedicated webpage containing detailed information about the programme and the application process is expected to go live next week.