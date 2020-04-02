IIT Madras Launches Online Cybersecurity Course

Registration for the course has commenced on March 16, 2020

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Digital Skills Academy has launched a comprehensive cybersecurity course for the benefit of law enforcement, network administration by network security experts in private and public sector and security professionals as well as the general public.

Called 'Certified Cyber Warriors (CCW) v3.0', this is a 120-hour course in which 'live' online classes will be conducted over the weekends, IIT Madras said in a statement.

The highlight is that it is a hands-on course with practical sessions with over 52 learning tools and a 30-hour intensive boot camp in the IIT Madras campus.

This course aims to help critical sectors and the industry to secure themselves from data breaches, accidental sending of sensitive information and use of private emails for official communications.

Prof V Kamakoti of Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, who is also a Member, National Security Advisory Board, Government of India and has been playing a key role in improving national IT Security and Technology, especially on cybersecurity and prevention of cyber-crimes, is the advisor for this programme.

Launching the cybersecurity course, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, "The National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre has classified the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) infrastructure into multiple sectors, namely, transport, power and energy, telecom, governance, banking and financial services, insurance, and strategic public enterprises. Any breach into these sectors would not only carry a heavy financial cost but also impact human lives. There is an urgent need for qualified manpower to handle information security issues in each of these sectors."

The IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy has already partnered with the government and industry to conduct education in Cyber Security. It is collaborating with Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies (FISST), Chennai, which is an expert private company bringing together experts from both academia and industry.

Speaking about the importance of this course, C Mohan Ram, Chief Mission Integrator and Innovator, Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies (FISST), said, "The CCW v3.0 will be covering basic functions of security set-up with tools and settings for prevention of attacks as well as fixing the breach as quickly as possible using internal resources. Registration for the course has commenced on 16th March 2020 and the courses will be conducted by practicing Infosec experts blended with faculties from IIT-M as well as IIITDM-Kancheepuram."

