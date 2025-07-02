10 Online Courses Offered By IIT Madras For Class 10-12 Students

IIT Madras Online Courses: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will now offer a total of 10 online certificate courses to students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 across India. To enrol students in these courses, schools must collaborate with IIT Madras.

Students will be given assignments to complete, along with an optional project to provide hands-on experience. Registration for the August 2025 batch is currently open, and the last date to apply is July 25. Interested schools can register through the official website: code.iitm.ac.in/schoolconnect. The courses will be for a duration of eight weeks.

List of Courses Offered by IIT Madras:

Introduction to Data Science and AI

Introduction to Electronic Systems

Introduction to Architecture and Design

Fun with Math and Computing

Math Unplugged: Games and Puzzles

Introduction to Ecology

Introduction to Engineering Biological Systems

Introduction to Law

The Fundamentals of Aerospace

Humanities Unplugged

IIT Madras Outreach Programme: Structure and Reach

The outreach programme by IIT Madras is conducted in three sessions each year, scheduled for August, October, and January, enabling students to participate in up to three different courses annually. While schools can register at no cost, students will have to pay a fee to enrol in the certificate-based offerings.

IITM School Connect: Building Partnerships and Participation

Launched by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras, the IITM School Connect initiative is a leading outreach programme aimed at engaging young learners. The programme has already collaborated with more than 2,300 schools and has seen participation from over 50,000 students.