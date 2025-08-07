Failed NEET Thrice, Now A Data Scientist: Meet The Student Who Bounced Back

Your academic setbacks don't define your potential, perseverance does. In a remarkable story of resilience and determination, Sanjay has shown that failing to clear even one of the toughest and most prestigious exams is not the end of the road. If you are willing to learn, adapt, and grow, one decision can transform your life.

After failing the NEET exam three times, a point where many might consider giving up, Sanjay discovered a new path that completely changed his trajectory.

With no background in computer science and no JEE score, he enrolled in the IIT Madras Bachelor of Science (BS) Degree in Data Science and Applications, an online, open-eligibility programme aimed at making quality education accessible to all. What followed was a complete transformation.

"I failed NEET three times. Everyone thought my career was over. But today, I'm working as an Associate Data Scientist at Syngenta, thanks to the IIT Madras BS programme," said Sanjay, now an alumnus of the course.

Starting from scratch, he acquired skills in Python, Java, SQL, Machine Learning, Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA), and more, all through the online BS curriculum.

IIT Madras's four-year BS programmes aims to provide quality education to all, irrespective of age, educational background, or location. The programmes are carefully designed to impart industry-relevant skills through rigorous coursework, hands-on training, and projects.

The BS programme has multiple levels, which provide flexibility to students to exit at any of these levels. Depending on the courses completed and credits earned, the learner can receive a Foundation Certificate from IITM CODE, Diploma(s) from IIT Madras, or BSc/BS Degrees from IIT Madras.

Currently, IIT Madras is offering two such BS programmes: (1) BS in Data Science and Applications and (2) BS in Electronic Systems.