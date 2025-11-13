IIT Kanpur, IIM Calcutta, IIT Madras Launch Industry Leadership Programme

India's manufacturing landscape is undergoing rapid transformation driven by global competitiveness, sustainability goals, and technological innovation. To meet the growing demand for professionals who can combine strategic insight with operational and technological expertise, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC), the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have jointly launched the Post Graduate Program for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX-VLM).

The one-year, full-time residential programme is designed for experienced engineers and professionals in manufacturing and allied sectors. It has been developed in consultation with industry partners and key bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and the Ministry of Education.

Bringing together the strengths of the three premier institutions-Product and Technology Excellence (IIT Kanpur), Business Excellence (IIM Calcutta), and Process Excellence (IIT Madras)-the program integrates managerial acumen, technical depth, and process innovation to prepare leaders capable of driving large-scale manufacturing transformation.

The curriculum includes over 1,170 contact hours of classroom learning, case studies, simulations, and projects covering strategic management, operations and supply chain, automation, data analytics, and technology-led decision-making. Participants will also undertake an industry internship to apply their learning in real-world contexts and an international immersion in Japan, providing exposure to lean manufacturing and advanced industrial practices.

The programme is open to mid- and senior-level professionals with a minimum of 4.5 years of experience. The upper limit is 10 years unless the candidate is company-sponsored. Graduates will gain alumni status from all three institutions, offering lifelong access to an extensive professional network.

Applications are open until November 18, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official programme website.

The PGPEX-VLM aims to build visionary leaders who can reshape India's manufacturing ecosystem and align it with global Industry 4.0 standards.