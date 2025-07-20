Kedarnath Pony Handler's Son Cracks IIT-JAM, Gets Admission At IIT Madras

Atul Kumar, the son of a pony handler from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, has cleared the IIT-JAM (Joint Admission Test for Master's) and secured a seat at the prestigious IIT Madras, reports ANI.

Atul used to guide ponies and help pilgrims on the steep mountain paths of Kedarnath Dham to support his family. Today, he is set to begin a new chapter at one of India's top engineering institutes.

"In the beginning, I didn't even know what IIT was," Atul told ANI. "Growing up, water shortages and lack of awareness kept us from dreaming big. I wasn't interested in engineering until a teacher introduced me to the idea of doing a master's at IIT. That changed everything."

Atul worked in Kedarnath during the busy pilgrimage season in June, living in tents without mobile networks. He began preparing for the JAM exam only in July after returning home. His friend Mahavir, who had already prepared for the exam, shared notes and helped him study.

From July to January, I studied regularly. The exam was in February, he said.

In Kedarnath, Atul helped manage pilgrim travel by arranging ponies, carrying goods, and walking along dangerous routes in difficult weather. Despite the tough conditions, he remained determined.

"My biggest motivation was to move ahead in life -- to escape that place and create something better for myself," he said.

His father, a pony handler, is the main earner for the family. Atul used to assist him during holidays. His elder sister is married, and his younger sister recently completed her education.

Now, with admission secured at IIT Madras, Atul says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

"More than my own joy, it was the happiness on others' faces that touched me -- from teachers to people who never even taught me, everyone called to congratulate me," he said.

Sharing a message for students from similar backgrounds, Atul said that if his story encourages even a few students to keep going despite hardships, then he has achieved something meaningful.