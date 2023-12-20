IIT Madras Launches Free Online Courses In Sports Science, Check Details To Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in collaboration with NPTEL is launching seven new online courses on Sports Science with an aim to bridge the gap between theory and practical applications.

Students willing to apply for this course are required to have qualified class 12. The courses are relevant for students pursuing Bachelor's and Master's in Sports Sciences, Physiotherapy, and Physical Education, and other related areas. On completion, students can pursue Diplomas or Postgraduate degrees in these areas.

The last date to apply for the courses on NPTEL website is February 19, 2024. The first batch for these seven courses will begin classes from February 19.

The courses will be offered free of cost online on the National MOOCs portal of India, SWAYAM. A fee of Rs 1,000 per course will be charged when the proctored exam will be held in-person centre-based.

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) was initiated by seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Guwahati and Roorkee) along with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore in 2003.