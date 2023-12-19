Students To Show 50 Projects, Prototypes Built Across IITs At Tech Meet

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is hosting the 12th edition of the annual Inter-IIT Tech Meet from today. The event has been scheduled from December 19-22, 2023. This is the first Tech meet that is being held fully offline since the Covid-19 pandemic.

First day of the Tech Meet will begin with three panels of the Students' Academic Conference that will focus on Mechanical Engineering, manufacturing, Civil Engineering, nano-tech, bio-tech and Robotics. Also, competitive student presentations will be held on Quantum computing.

The second day of the event will hold two panels of the Students' Academic Conference with a focus on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Electronics, Physics and Maths. Competitive student presentations will be held on chiplet design and game development. Industry presentations will be conducted by Jaguar Land Rover and Trumio.

The third day of the Tech Meet to be held on December 21 will organise The Engineers' Conclave showcasing 50 projects and prototypes built across the IITs. Competitive student presentations will be held on quantitative finance, and cryptocurrency trading. A session will be held by the company Aptos about the domain of blockchain.

The concluding day of the event will have competitive student presentations on artificial intelligence and natural language processing, followed by the announcement of the winners of the Tech Meet.

The Inter-IIT Tech Meet is an annual pan-IIT competition which is organised to test the technical skills of IIT students in solving real-world problems. This highly-competitive event puts some of the best minds in the country up against one another as they solve challenging issues faced in the world of robotics, Artificial Intelligence, finance and many other fields, for two months.

Nearly 1,000 students across the IITs will be participating in 13 competitions ranging from product management, quantum computing, game development, mathematics and cybersecurity.

The papers and projects showcased at the Students' Academic Conference and the Engineers Conclave will be open to viewing for the public.