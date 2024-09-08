Check Unique Courses Offered By IITs On Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has emerged as a crucial domain over the last few years due to the rise in digital revolution. The demand for these professionals has increased as companies need Cybersecurity experts for keeping a check on the data breach and fraud in businesses.

The following are some of the courses in Cybersecurity offered by premier institutes in the country:

Executive Certificate Program in Cybersecurity

IIT Kanpur has launched a program in 'Executive Certificate Program in Cybersecurity' in collaboration with Microsoft Azure. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IIT Kanpur for detailed information. The course will be delivered in online masterclasses by eminent IIT Kanpur faculty. The duration of the course is 7 months. After the completion of the course, students will receive a Program Completion Certificate from IIT Kanpur within 90 days. The deadline to apply for the course is September 11, 2024.

e-Masters degree in Cybersecurity

IIT Kanpur also offers a e-Masters degree in Cybersecurity. Candidates are selected for the programme based on academic and professional background of the student along with test and interview. Applicants having a bachelor's degree (4 years program) or a master's degree in appropriate discipline with at least 55 per cent marks or 5.5/10 CPI + 2 years of work experience are eligible for the course. Applicants having a minimum of 2 years of work experience can apply for the course. No GATE score is required for admission to the masters degree.

Cybersecurity: Foundations and Pragmatics

IIT Delhi offers a certificate programme in 'Cybersecurity: Foundations and Pragmatics'. The six month course is designed to equip candidates with the necessary skills for transforming organisation's cybersecurity strategy. The advanced curriculum of the programme provides candidates with a holistic view of new and evolving cybersecurity techniques. Candidates having a graduate degree in BE/BTech, BCA/MCA, BSc Computer Science/ BSc Information Technology can apply for the course.

Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security

IIT Jammu in collaboration with TimesPro offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security. The course is a comprehensive 12-month programme designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills to excel in the field of cyber security. This programme combines theoretical knowledge, hands-on learning, and practical projects to establish a strong foundation for a successful career in this rapidly evolving domain. Applicants must hold a qualifying degree in BE, BTech, MCA, MSc/MS in IT, CS, ECE, EE, or related fields to apply for the course.

