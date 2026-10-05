After Trump's AI Renaming Push, Elon Musk Calls "Super Intelligence" Better

Artificial intelligence, or AI, has become a part of everyday life, with the term now familiar to people across different fields. Elon Musk has now suggested using SI (Super Intelligence ) instead of AI, while also agreeing to rename SpaceXAI as SpaceXSI.

Musk shared a short post saying "No more AI" and suggested "SI" instead, adding that it is better. Here, AI refers to artificial intelligence, while SI refers to super intelligence.

Replying to Musk's post, an X user asked whether there was any possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

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Musk responded to the question by saying that the change would be made.

The brief exchange began with Musk suggesting "SI" as a better term than AI and ended with him agreeing to rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

Musk's reaction came after Donald Trump signed an executive order on September 30 directing US government departments to use the term "Super Intelligence" instead of "AI" in official communications.

On September 30, Trump signed an executive order directing US government departments to use Super Intelligence instead of AI in official communications. "The name Super Intelligence conveys the true capabilities of the technologies being developed today," said a separate factsheet.

At a recent meeting with leaders of major AI firms, Trump also pushed US tech giants to adopt the new name.

Social Media Reaction

The post has gone viral, with users reacting to Musk's suggestion and his decision to rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

One user commented, "Fair. AI had a good run."

Another user noted, "Time to change SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI."

"It is AI and will always be AI," added a third user.