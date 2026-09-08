In A First, IIT Madras Welcomes Students From Classes 9 To 12 To Learn Data Science, Aerospace

IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has welcomed students from Classes 9 to 12, inviting applications for its October 2026 cohort under the 'IIT Madras School Connect Program'. According to official information, for the first time, Class 9 students can join the programme and get an early start on discovering their interests, strengths, and possible career pathways.

As per the official announcement, students can apply till September 20, 2026. The institute will start the course on October 5, 2026. The institute noted that more than 4,900 schools and over 1.75 lakh students have already joined the initiative.

According to official information, the 'School Connect Program' is a flagship outreach initiative by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras, aimed at bridging the gap between school education and higher education. The institute stated that this initiative gives a chance to school students to explore emerging fields and make well-informed decisions about their future academic and career paths.

In a social media post on X, IIT Madras wrote:

"Explore 17 future-focused disciplines - from Data Science & AI, Aerospace and Cybersecurity to Economics & Finance, Law, Design, Humanities, Game Technology and more."

"Learn from faculty at IIT Madras and leading institutions through an 8-week online learning experience featuring lectures, live sessions, assignments and assessments," it added.

The institute further stated: "With 4,900+ schools and 1.75 lakh+ students already reached, School Connect is helping young learners make more informed choices about their future."

According to the institute, successful students will receive an official IIT Madras CODE e-certificate.