Student With 90% Spinal Disability, Cerebral Palsy Secures Admission To IIT Madras

IIT Madras: A 17-year-old J Santhosh, who has 90 per cent spinal muscular disability and cerebral palsy since birth, has secured admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Data Science and Applications. Last year, Santosh missed his school's trip to IIT Madras, now he has earned his place at the institute after clearing the qualifiers on his second attempt.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, United States, Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a group of inherited genetic conditions that destroy motor neurons, leading to progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

In a social media post on X, IIT Madras stated:

"Dreams don't always follow an easy path - but determination can take you where you aspire to be."

The institute noted that Santosh's father is an auto driver. He discovered the programme through NGO TN Volunteers and chose a course that could largely be pursued from home.

"Through the 'IIT-M for All' initiative, he will receive in-person support from TN Volunteers during the initial stages, including AI training, while they also bear his first-year tuition expenses," IIT Madras said.

Having cleared the qualifiers in his second attempt, Santosh is the only one from his class to secure a seat at IIT Madras' Bachelor of Science programme.

Cerebral palsy is a group of lifelong neurological disorders that permanently affect body movement, muscle control, balance, and posture, Cleveland Clinic noted.

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According to official information, Anaivarukkum IITM (IIT Madras for All) is an inclusive outreach and educational initiative by IIT Madras designed to make quality higher education and STEM learning accessible to economically weaker and rural students, regardless of their socioeconomic background.