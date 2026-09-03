"It's Where I Met My Wife": Sundar Pichai Shares IIT Kharagpur's "Happy Memories"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a "special message" as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur celebrates its 75 years. From sharing his "happy memories" in the campus to crediting IIT Kharagpur for its role in his journey to Google, Pichai talked about Artificial Intelligence (AI), the role of students in the progress of AI, and more.

In a social media post on X, the institute noted:

"As IIT Kharagpur celebrates 75 years of excellence, innovation and nation-building, we were honoured to receive a special message from our distinguished alumnus Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, marking this historic milestone."

In a video message shared online by IIT Kharagpur, Pichai said:

"Hello to the IIT Kharagpur community: students, faculty, and my fellow alumni around the world. It's a special privilege to help celebrate IIT Kharagpur's 75 years of excellence. I have many happy memories as a student: from the meals at Harry's to the Illu festival, to the night studying in B308, to the friendships forged with wingmates, and to the professors who made a lasting impression."

"Campus is where I met my wife Anjali, where I first learned to program, and where I had my very first few opportunities to use a computer, carrying floppy disks around campus," he added.

He further stated: "These moments shape the course of my life, putting me on a path to Google, and to help bring technology to as many people as possible."

Picha pointed out that "education from this prestigious university is truly a gift." Many graduates from the institute have made an impact on India and the world, he noted.

"IIT Kharagpur played a formative role in shaping the lens through which I strive to make an impact on the world," he said.

Commenting further, Pichai believed that the role of IIT Kharagpur will only grow in importance as we lead the next wave of technology.

"More and more, India is creating innovations that can benefit the whole world, and this ambitious, optimistic new generation of Indians has the chance to reimagine what's possible for the country," he said.

Pichai further said that he believes artificial intelligence can help amplify this potential, while universities are crucial in ensuring that AI remains useful to everyone.

Sharing his vision for the next 5 years, Pichai said that he sees AI increasingly moving away from laboratories and early adopters and into the hands of people across different professions (hands of people doing the work): "the healthcare workers, the government officials, the farmers, developers, and entrepreneurs."

"We are building AI so that it can help all of us do our work at the next level and do it in a more fulfilling way," he added.

Pichai also asserted that much of this progress is being driven by students. He also recalled meeting Gemini Student Ambassadors from across India at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi this year. "Their enthusiasm for how technology can improve lives was palpable, and it's why I am so optimistic about the future," he said.

Responding to Pichai's message, IIT Kharagpur stated:

"His message reflects the enduring global impact of the IIT ecosystem and the power of education, innovation and technology to transform lives and shape the future."

"As we celebrate our remarkable legacy, we look ahead with renewed ambition - to nurture ideas, inspire generations and create solutions that make a difference to India and the world," the institute added.