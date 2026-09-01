IIT Kharagpur Revises JAM 2027 Registration Date; Applications From September 12

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has revised the registration schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. According to the information brochure released for the exam, the JAM 2027 registration process will now begin on September 12, 2026. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to start on September 5.

Candidates will be able to apply for the exam until October 12, 2026. The application form will be available through the Joint Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

IIT Kharagpur released the JAM 2027 information brochure on August 31. It includes details about the registration process, exam dates, eligibility criteria, test papers and the admission process.

IIT JAM 2027 Exam Date

The IIT JAM 2027 exam will be conducted on February 14, 2027 in two sessions.

The exam will be held for seven papers:

Biotechnology

Chemistry

Economics

Geology

Mathematics

Mathematical Statistics

Physics

Candidates can appear for one or two test papers. Those planning to take two papers must choose subjects that are scheduled in different sessions.

The JAM 2027 result is expected to be announced on March 18, 2027.

What After JAM 2027?

Candidates who qualify for JAM can use their scores to apply for postgraduate programmes at IITs and other participating institutes.

However, admission is subject to the eligibility and admission rules of the respective institute and programme. Candidates should therefore check the requirements of the programmes they are interested in before applying.

How To Apply For IIT JAM 2027

Candidates will have to register through the JOAPS portal and complete the online application form. They will need to provide their personal and academic details, choose their test paper or papers, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Since the registration date has been changed, candidates should make a note of the new deadline of October 12, 2026 and complete the application process within the given timeline.

Candidates should also read the official JAM 2027 information brochure carefully before submitting the form, particularly for paper-wise eligibility, exam pattern, document requirements and admission rules.