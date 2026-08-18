IIT JAM 2027: Official Website Launched, Check Registration Date And Key Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has launched the official website for the IIT JAM 2027. Candidates preparing to pursue postgraduate programmes through JAM can now access important examination updates on the official portal. IIT Kharagpur is the organising institute for IIT JAM 2027. The official website is available at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The information brochure is scheduled to be released on 22 August 2026. The online application process will begin on September 5, 2026.

Official Website

IIT JAM 2027 Registration

The IIT JAM 2027 registration process will begin on September 5, 2026. Candidates can apply online through JAM Online Application Processing System.

The last date to submit IIT JAM 2027 application form is October 12, 2026. Candidates should enter their details, upload required documents and complete fee payment. PwD candidates will also have to upload the required forms after completing the payment process.

IIT JAM 2027 Important Dates

The key dates announced for IIT JAM 2027 are given below:

JAM Information Brochure: August 22, 2026

JOAPS Website Opens: September 5, 2026

IIT JAM 2027 Registration Ends: October 12, 2026

JOAPS Data Correction Opens: November 10, 2026 (Tentative)

IIT JAM 2027 Exam Date and Subjects

The IIT JAM 2027 exam date has not been announced yet. More information is expected with the release of the information brochure on August 22. The examination is expected to be conducted in computer-based test mode. JAM 2027 will cover seven test papers, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics.

The upcoming brochure will provide detailed information about eligibility, application fees, exam pattern, syllabus, admission process and participating institutes.