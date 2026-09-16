1954 Photo Claiming To Show IIT Students Solving Engineering Drawing Exam Goes Viral

A black-and-white photograph claiming to show students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur taking an engineering drawing examination in 1954 has resurfaced online, drawing attention to the institute's early academic history. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the photo and there is no comment from the institute so far.

The image was shared by the X account Indian History in Pictures in a post marking Engineers' Day. According to the post, the photograph shows IIT Kharagpur students working on an engineering drawing examination, with several students seated around large drawing boards.

“Many Engineering Students Practiced ED & MD by Lighting Bulb Under the Glass Sheet,” the post said.

IIT Kharagpur was established in 1951 at the site of the former Hijli detention camp and began functioning as the country's first IIT. The post was shared on Engineers' Day, observed in India on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of engineer and statesman M Visvesvaraya.

According to the institute's official website, the history of the IIT system dates back to 1946 when a committee was set up by Jogendra Singh, Member of the Viceroy's Executive Council, Department of Education, to consider the setting up of Higher Technical Institutions for post war industrial development in India.

The 22 member committee headed by N R Sarkar, in its report, recommended the establishment of four Higher Technical Institutions in the eastern, western, northern and southern regions, possibly on the lines of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, with a number of secondary institutions affiliated to it.

As per official records, there were 224 freshers and 42 teachers in August 1951 when the first session started. The class rooms, laboratories and the administrative office were housed in the historic building of the Hijli Detention Camp. The institute started its academic programme with only ten departments, the official website noted. In March, 1952, Pandit Nehru laid the foundation stone of the new building.

On September 15, 1956, the Parliament of India passed an act known as the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) Act declaring the college as an institute of national importance. The institute was also given the status of an autonomous university.