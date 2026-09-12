IIT JAM 2027: Registration Begins, Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM 2027 Registration Starts: The IIT JAM 2027 application process has started today, September 12, 2026, with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur opening the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters. Eligible candidates can complete the application process through the JAM website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2026.

Candidates should keep the required documents, including their Class 10 certificate, photograph, signature and category certificate, ready before applying. The correction window is tentatively scheduled to open on November 10, 2026. The examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027, in two shifts across designated exam centres.

IIT JAM 2027 Registration: Important Dates

IIT Kharagpur will conduct IIT JAM 2027 for admission to postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027 are eligible to appear for the exam.

Important dates for IIT JAM 2027 are:

Registration begins: September 12, 2026

September 12, 2026 Last date to apply: October 12, 2026

October 12, 2026 Correction window: November 10, 2026, tentatively

November 10, 2026, tentatively IIT JAM 2027 exam: February 14, 2027

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can appear for either one or two Test Papers. However, those opting for two papers must select papers scheduled in different sessions.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates: Rs 1,000 for one Test Paper and Rs 1,350 for two Test Papers.

Rs 1,000 for one Test Paper and Rs 1,350 for two Test Papers. All other candidates: Rs 2,000 for one Test Paper and Rs 2,700 for two Test Papers.

After preparing the documents, candidates need to fill out the application form, pay the applicable fee and submit the form online. They should download the submitted application page and retain a hard copy for future reference.