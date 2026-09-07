IIT JAM 2027 Registration Begins on September 12, Check New Dates Here

IIT JAM 2027: This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is the organising body for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. The paper will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in around 114 cities across India. The IIT JAM registration portal link will open on September 12, 2026, on the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Those interested in applying for the exam must visit the website once the application form is out and register before October 12 to be eligible for the test.

The IIT JAM 2027 exam will be conducted on February 14 in two sessions in seven test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). Applicants are advised to first check the eligibility criteria before filling out the form and ensure that they fulfil all the requirements. The registration window will open for all nationals (Indian/foreign), and there is no age restriction.

IIT JAM 2027 Exam: Key Dates

Check the important dates for the IIT JAM exam below:

Application begins: September 12, 2026

Last date to apply: October 12, 2026

Examination date: February 14, 2027

Result date: March 18, 2027

IIT JAM Registration 2027: Documents Required

The following documents will be required for the exam registration process by all the candidates.

10th standard marksheet/certificate Passport-size photograph (candidate's face should clearly be visible) Scanned signature, which needs to be only in blue or black ink. No signature with a capital or initials will be accepted. Category certificate (applicable to candidates belonging to the following categories, such as OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD).