Know Your World: Which IIT Was The First To Be Established In India?

When we hear the name IIT, institutions such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras often come to mind. But do you know which IIT was the first to be established in India? The answer is IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Established in 1950, IIT Kharagpur became the foundation of the country's IIT system. Today, the institute is one of India's leading centres for education, research and innovation. In 2026, it is completing 75 years and celebrating its Platinum Jubilee.

The idea of setting up advanced technical institutions in India dates back to the years before Independence. In 1946, a committee headed by N.R. Sarkar was formed to examine the country's need for higher technical education. The committee recommended creating institutions that would provide quality engineering education while also promoting research and training teachers and researchers.

Following these recommendations, India's first IIT was established in May 1950 at Hijli in Kharagpur, West Bengal. The institute initially operated from Esplanade East in Calcutta, now Kolkata, before moving to Hijli in September 1950.

The institute was formally inaugurated on August 18, 1951, by then Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The first academic session also began in 1951.

One of the most interesting parts of IIT Kharagpur's history is its campus. The institute was established at the former Hijli Detention Camp, a place where freedom fighters had been imprisoned during the freedom struggle. The site was later transformed into a centre for education, science and technology.

Another important milestone came in 1956, when Parliament passed the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) Act. The legislation gave IIT Kharagpur the status of an Institute of National Importance.

The success of IIT Kharagpur helped pave the way for other IITs. IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi admitted their first batches between 1958 and 1961.

Over the decades, the IIT system has expanded beyond traditional engineering to include fields such as science, management, law, humanities, medicine and interdisciplinary research.

From a former detention camp to a globally recognised institution, IIT Kharagpur's 75-year journey reflects the remarkable growth of India's technical education system.