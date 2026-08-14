IIT Kharagpur 2nd-Year Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building

An engineering student died in an unusual incident at IIT Kharagpur in West Midnapore district on Thursday after reportedly falling from the fourth floor of a campus building.

According to the police, the student was taken to the campus hospital in a serious condition, but doctors declared him brought dead. There is mystery surrounding how the student fell from the fourth floor, and police have begun investigating the matter.

The student has been identified as Ankit Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan. He was admitted to IIT Kharagpur in July last year and was a second‑year student of the Mechanical Engineering department.

It is learnt that Ankit somehow fell from the fourth floor of the Nalanda building on the campus around 3 p.m. on Thursday. His body was covered in blood. Security guards saw him and rushed him to B.C. Roy Hospital in an injured condition, but he could not be saved.

On receiving the information, officers from the Hijli outpost of Kharagpur Town police station reached the spot. According to sources, Ankit had a class in the Nalanda building. Police are investigating whether he fell inadvertently or jumped.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Kharagpur) Bushara Bano visited the spot and said, "There has been an unusual death of a student. He fell from the fourth floor. What exactly happened is being investigated."

The IIT authorities have not commented on the matter so far.

Last month, the hanging body of Deepak Reddy Pullaguram, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, was found on the campus. Deepak, a resident of Hyderabad, was found dead in his quarters.

In April this year, a student named Jaiveer Singh Dodia committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall on the campus. In 2025, seven students of IIT Kharagpur died under mysterious circumstances, five of them found hanging.

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