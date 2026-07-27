IIT Kharagpur Partners With Leeds University To Expand Global Research Ties

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Leeds, UK, to begin a long-term academic and research partnership.

Professor Vassilis Sarhosis, Director of Internationalisation at the University of Leeds, said the collaboration would help both institutions advance high-quality research, create opportunities for talented students, and contribute to solving global challenges.

Professor Anandaroop Bhattacharya, Dean of the Department of International Relations at IIT Kharagpur, said the collaboration would bring together the strengths of both universities and help develop innovative solutions that benefit society and the economy.

According to the institutes, the partnership will combine the expertise of IIT Kharagpur and the University of Leeds to work on important global challenges in areas such as technology, education, society, and the economy. The two universities will also encourage interdisciplinary research by bringing together experts from different fields.

One of the key highlights of the agreement is the creation of a jointly funded seed fund. Both institutions will contribute up to USD 50,000 each to support early-stage research projects. The fund will help researchers test new ideas, carry out pilot studies, and prepare proposals for larger national and international research grants. The University of Leeds has already invested its share for the first phase of the collaboration, while IIT Kharagpur has committed its contribution for the current year.

The MoU also opens the door for future academic initiatives, including joint undergraduate, postgraduate, and research-based teaching programmes.

In addition, the partnership will support faculty visits, student exchange programmes and researcher mobility to strengthen academic ties and encourage knowledge sharing between India and the UK.