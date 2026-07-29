IIT Kharagpur Professor Found Dead Inside Campus, Cops Suspect Suicide

The hanging body of a professor was recovered from the IIT Kharagpur campus in West Midnapore district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Deepak Reddy Pullaguram (36), an assistant professor in the electrical engineering department, hailed from Hyderabad. He stayed in the IIT campus quarters due to work. His body was recovered from his room in the quarters on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating how he died and whether it was a case of suicide or if there were other reasons behind it.

According to campus sources, Deepak was not responding since morning. The authorities informed the police. At around 12:30 pm, the Hijli outpost police under Kharagpur Town police station went to the spot and, with the help of the quarter security guards, entered the room concerned. Deepak was found hanging there.

He was rescued and taken to BC Roy Hospital inside the IIT campus, where doctors declared him dead. It is not yet clear whether a suicide note was found in Deepak's house. The police are investigating the matter.

His house has been sealed for now. His family in Hyderabad has also been informed. Investigators are speaking with the security guards involved, other residents of the quarter, and Deepak's colleagues to learn more about the incident. His house is also being searched.

It is being investigated whether Deepak had any family problems or faced any problems at work. West Midnapore District Superintendent of Police Papiya Sultana said, "The hanging body of a professor has been recovered. It will be sent for autopsy. The manner or cause of death is being investigated."

However, there has been no official statement as of yet from the IIT Kharagpur authorities regarding the mysterious death of the professor.

Institute sources noted that while there have been several cases of student suicides at IIT Kharagpur in recent years, the death of a professor on campus is unprecedented.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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