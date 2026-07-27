IIT Kharagpur Increases MTech Seats For 2026-27 Under Platinum Jubilee Scheme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched the Director's Platinum Jubilee Scheme. The number of MTech seats for the 2026-27 academic session has been increased under this scheme. The institute celebrates its 75th year. So, IIT Kharagpur wants to give more students a chance to study postgraduate engineering and help build a skilled workforce for the country. The new seats have been added in selected departments that are linked to fast-growing technology fields. The institute shared the update through its official X account.
Important Announcement from IIT Kharagpur — Director's Platinum Jubilee Scheme on Special Admission Opportunities for Inclusive Postgraduate Education— IIT Kharagpur (@IITKgp) July 26, 2026
As we mark 75 years of excellence, IIT Kharagpur is creating additional https://t.co/UmO73UDYSf seats for 2026–27 across… pic.twitter.com/1Wo0J1U4TJ
IIT Kharagpur MTech Admission 2026-27: Eligibility and Courses
The admission process for these additional seats will remain the same as the regular MTech admission process. Candidates must have a valid GATE score to apply. Students who have completed their graduation from any IIT with a CGPA of 8.0 or above on a 10-point scale can also apply under the existing admission rules.
IIT Kharagpur offers MTech programmes in the following subjects:
- Computer Science and Data Processing
- Signal Processing and Machine Learning
- Control System Engineering
- Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering
- Renewable Energy Technologies
- Cryogenic Engineering
- Instrumentation and Integrated Electronics
- Aerospace Engineering
- Industrial Engineering and Management
- Earth System Science and Technology
The decision will benefit many students who have qualified GATE and want to study at one of the IITs. The increase in seats will allow more eligible candidates to get admission.
Students who want to apply for IIT Kharagpur MTech Admission 2026-27 should keep checking the official website for the latest updates. The institute will publish programme-wise seat details, eligibility rules, important dates, and the admission schedule there.