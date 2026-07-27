IIT Kharagpur Increases MTech Seats For 2026-27 Under Platinum Jubilee Scheme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched the Director's Platinum Jubilee Scheme. The number of MTech seats for the 2026-27 academic session has been increased under this scheme. The institute celebrates its 75th year. So, IIT Kharagpur wants to give more students a chance to study postgraduate engineering and help build a skilled workforce for the country. The new seats have been added in selected departments that are linked to fast-growing technology fields. The institute shared the update through its official X account.

IIT Kharagpur MTech Admission 2026-27: Eligibility and Courses

The admission process for these additional seats will remain the same as the regular MTech admission process. Candidates must have a valid GATE score to apply. Students who have completed their graduation from any IIT with a CGPA of 8.0 or above on a 10-point scale can also apply under the existing admission rules.

IIT Kharagpur offers MTech programmes in the following subjects:

Computer Science and Data Processing

Signal Processing and Machine Learning

Control System Engineering

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering

Renewable Energy Technologies

Cryogenic Engineering

Instrumentation and Integrated Electronics

Aerospace Engineering

Industrial Engineering and Management

Earth System Science and Technology

The decision will benefit many students who have qualified GATE and want to study at one of the IITs. The increase in seats will allow more eligible candidates to get admission.

Students who want to apply for IIT Kharagpur MTech Admission 2026-27 should keep checking the official website for the latest updates. The institute will publish programme-wise seat details, eligibility rules, important dates, and the admission schedule there.