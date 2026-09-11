IIT JAM 2027 Registration Tomorrow: Check Eligibility, Fees, Exam Date

IIT JAM Registration 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will open the registration window tomorrow for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam through the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in, once the registration link is activated. The exam serves as a gateway for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines offered by premier institutes across the country.

Applicants will be able to apply for the IIT JAM exam until October 12, 2026. Once the registration window closes, no applications will be accepted. Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027 are eligible to apply for the exam.

The IIT JAM will be conducted on February 14, 2027, in two sessions. The forenoon session will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

IIT JAM 2027 Registration: Steps To Apply

Candidates interested in registering for IIT JAM 2027 can follow these steps to fill in the application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the JOAPS portal on the homepage.

Step 3: Register using your name, valid email address, mobile number and password.

Step 4: The Enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the candidate's registered email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Log in using the Enrolment ID and fill in the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, including a photograph and signature.

Step 7: Pay the applicable application fee.

Step 8: Download and save the submitted application form for future reference.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Fees: Category-Wise

Check out the category-wise application fees for the IIT JAM exam below:

One Test Paper

- Female / SC / ST / PwD: Rs 1,000

- All Others: Rs 2,000

Two Test Papers

- Female / SC / ST / PwD: Rs 1,350

- All Others: Rs 2,700

Candidates must pay the application fee using the accepted payment methods, such as net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI and wallets. The application fee is neither refundable nor transferable. Once submitted, the application cannot be cancelled.