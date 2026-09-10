NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheets today, although there is no official update from authority. Around 2.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET PG 2026, with the examination scheduled for 2,65,980 candidates across 1,111 centres in 338 cities. The exam was completed by 2,63,535 candidates. However, 2,445 candidates from Jaipur were scheduled to take the exam again after the test was disrupted at two centres in the Sitapura area due to an internal power failure. The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How To Check?
Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026, once released:
- Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
- Go to the NEET PG 2026 section.
- Click on the Application Link under the NEET PG 2026 tab.
- Select the Login option.
- Enter the required user ID and password.
- Click on the answer key and provisional response sheet link.
- Question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses will be displayed.
- Check the details and download the answer key or response sheet.
NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme
The NEET PG 2026 question paper consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions carrying 720 marks. The marking scheme is as follows:
- +4 marks for every correct answer.
- -1 mark for every incorrect answer.
- No marks for unanswered questions.
Candidates can calculate their probable score using: (Correct answers multiply by 4) minus (Incorrect answers multiply by 1).
NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Check Latest Updates
NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Is NEET PG Answer Key Released?
No, the NEET PG answer key is not released but it is expected to be announced today on the official website. However, there is no official update regarding answer key date and time. Candidates are advised to keep checking official portal for any update.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Result Expected by September 30
The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30, 2026. The provisional answer key and response sheet will help candidates assess their performance before the result is announced.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Marking Scheme
The NEET PG 2026 question paper comprised 180 marks carrying 720 marks. Candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks are awarded for unanswered questions. Candidates can use the provisional key and their recorded responses to estimate their probable score.
NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: How To Check Response Sheet?
Candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
- Go to Examinations and select NEET PG.
- Click on the Application Link under NEET PG 2026.
- Log in using the required credentials.
- Click on the link for the answer key and provisional response sheet.
- Check the question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses, and download the details.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Response Sheet Expected Today
The NEET PG 2026 response sheet is expected to be made available along with the provisional answer key. It will allow candidates to check their recorded responses against the official answers.
NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Where to Check Response Sheet?
Candidates will be able to access the NEET PG 2026 answer key through the official NBEMS website. The NEET PG section provides access to the applicant login and examination-related notices.
NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live: Expected Today
NBEMS has not announced any specific date for the NEET PG Provisional Answer Key 2026. However, the answer key and response sheet are expected to be released today, September 10. Candidates should keep checking the official NBEMS website for the latest notice.