NEET PG Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheets today, although there is no official update from authority. Around 2.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET PG 2026, with the examination scheduled for 2,65,980 candidates across 1,111 centres in 338 cities. The exam was completed by 2,63,535 candidates. However, 2,445 candidates from Jaipur were scheduled to take the exam again after the test was disrupted at two centres in the Sitapura area due to an internal power failure. The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How To Check?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026, once released:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Go to the NEET PG 2026 section.

Click on the Application Link under the NEET PG 2026 tab.

Select the Login option.

Enter the required user ID and password.

Click on the answer key and provisional response sheet link.

Question IDs, correct answers and recorded responses will be displayed.

Check the details and download the answer key or response sheet.

NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme

The NEET PG 2026 question paper consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions carrying 720 marks. The marking scheme is as follows:

+4 marks for every correct answer.

-1 mark for every incorrect answer.

No marks for unanswered questions.

Candidates can calculate their probable score using: (Correct answers multiply by 4) minus (Incorrect answers multiply by 1).

NBEMS NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Check Latest Updates