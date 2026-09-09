NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Expected Soon: Here's What Candidates Need To Know

NBEMS NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet on September 10 through the applicant login on its official website, natboard.edu.in, although there is no official update from the authority. Around 2.66 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted for 2,65,980 candidates across 1,111 examination centres in 338 cities. The exam was completed for 2,63,535 candidates, while 2,445 candidates from Jaipur were scheduled for a re-examination after the test was halted at two centres in the Sitapura area due to an internal power failure.

What Does NBEMS' Official Notice Say About Answer Key Release?

The NEET PG 2026 information bulletin states that the answer keys will be published in compliance with the Supreme Court order issued in 2025.

According to the bulletin:

The provisional answer key will be made available to NEET PG 2026 candidates.

Candidates will also get access to their response sheets.

Question ID numbers will be provided to candidates.

The correct answer key to the questions will be made available.

Candidates will be able to access these details through their applicant login.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: What Candidates Should Know

NBEMS is expected to provide the provisional answer key and related examination details through the candidate login on its official website. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready to check their responses and the corresponding question IDs once the facility is activated.

The board is expected to release the provisional answer key by September 10, 2026, although NBEMS has not officially confirmed this date. Candidates should therefore rely on the official NBEMS website for the final announcement. Unlike the expected provisional answer key this year, final answer keys were released last year along with the scorecards.