When Will NEET PG 2026 Result Be Released? Check Expected Date And Time

NEET PG Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 on August 30. Around 2.66 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. As per the official examination update, the exam was conducted for 2,65,980 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 338 cities. The examination was completed for 2,63,535 candidates. The NEET PG 2026 result is expected to be released by September 30, along with the cut-off. However, the exact result release time has not been specified in the information provided. Meanwhile, 2,445 candidates in Jaipur will appear for a re-examination on September 5.

NEET PG 2026 Result: How To Check?

Once released, candidates can check their NEET PG 2026 result by following these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG section.

Click on the "NEET PG Result 2026" link option, once released.

Enter the required login credentials like application number and password.

Submit the details.

Check the result and download the scorecard for future academic use.

The re-examination for the 2,445 Jaipur candidates will be conducted at 3 pm on September 5. The exam was halted at two centres in Jaipur's Sitapura area due to an internal power failure.

NEET PG 2026 Final Answer Key

The NEET PG 2026 final answer key is expected to be released along with the result by September 30. Candidates will be able to check the final answers through the official NBEMS website. The final answer key will reflect the answers considered for evaluation of the examination.