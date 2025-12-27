AP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Provisional Result Out; Submit Grievances By 1 PM

AP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTR UHS), Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result for MD and MS courses under the Competent Authority (CQ) quota for non-service candidates. The provisional allotment list for Phase 2 counselling is now available on the official website, drntr.uhsap.in.

According to the official notice dated December 26, 2025, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 must carefully verify their details. If any discrepancy is found in the provisional allotment, candidates can submit their grievances only through their login on the counselling portal. The last date and time to raise objections is 1:00 PM on December 27, 2025. Grievances sent through email, post, or any other mode will not be accepted.

The university has clarified that the Round 2 result is purely provisional and indicative in nature. Candidates cannot claim any legal right over the seat allotted at this stage, and the provisional result cannot be challenged in a court of law. Once the grievance window closes, the provisional allotment will be treated as final.



Candidates have also been advised not to report to the allotted college until the final allotment result is announced and the official allotment letter is downloaded from the university website.

AP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Important Dates

Provisional Round 2 allotment result (CQ candidates): December 26, 2025

Submission of grievances: Till 1:00 PM on December 27, 2025

Final allotment result (CQ candidates): To be announced

Provisional and final allotment for MQ candidates: To be announced

How To Check AP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website, drntr.uhsap.in

Go to the 'Notifications' section and select Admissions

Click on the link for PG Medical Round 2 Seat Allotment

The result PDF will open on the screen

Use Ctrl + F to search for your name or roll number

Download and save the PDF for future reference

What After AP NEET PG Round 2 Allotment?

After checking the allotment result, candidates must download the allotment letter once the final result is declared and report to the allotted college within the prescribed timeline. Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotment can opt for upgradation and participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling, as per the counselling schedule.

Documents Required at the Time of Admission

NEET PG 2025 admit card

NEET PG 2025 scorecard

Class 10 and 12 marksheets

MBBS degree certificate

Internship and CRRI completion certificates

Medical Council registration certificate

Migration certificate

Aadhaar card and PAN card (photocopies)

Reservation certificate, if applicable

Passport-size photographs

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the final allotment result and further admission instructions.