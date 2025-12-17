NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Result Released, Download Directly Here

MCC NEET PG Round 2 Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) counselling round 2 result. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check and download their allotment status on the committee's official website mcc.nic.in.

The result contains allotted institute, details about whether the candidate had opted for upgradation, allotted quota, remarks, course, allotted category and rank.

NEET PG Counselling: How To Download MCC NEET PG Round 2 Result?

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "PG Medical" and then on "Final Result For Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025" under "Current Events" section.

The round 2 result containing the names of candidates allotted seat in round 2 will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Candidates allotted seat and satisfied with it must report to their allotted college for admission between December 17 and December 25. The Classes will begin soon once the committee has verified the candidate's data.

Addition Of New PG Seats

In a fresh update for postgraduate medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) added 135 more seats to the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling process. These seats are in addition to the 32,080 seats announced earlier, taking the total number of seats available in Round 2 to 32,215.