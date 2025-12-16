NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Result To Be Out Today, Download Here

MCC NEET PG 2025 Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) result today, December 16, 2025. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check and download the allotment status on the official website of the commiteee mcc.nic.in. The total number of seats available for allotment stands at 32,215 for round 2.

NEET PG Round 2 Result: How To Download MCC Result?

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "PG Medical" and then click on "New Regisration 2025" under the "Candidates Activity" section.

Enter your NEET PG roll number and password.

Click on the round 2 counselling result.

Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates who accept their seat allotment result will be required to report to their college from December 17 and December 25 for joining.

The committee will verify the joined candidate's data and the Classes will begin soon.

New PG Seats

In a fresh update for postgraduate medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) added 135 more seats to the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling process. These seats are in addition to the 32,080 seats announced earlier, taking the total number of seats available in Round 2 to 32,215.