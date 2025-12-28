Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Result Out, Direct Working Link Here

Telangana NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Result: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2025 round 2 counselling result under the Competent Authority Quota. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling process can check and download their seat allottment status on the official website of the university -knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Telanagana Round 2 Counselling: How To Download NEET PG Counselling Result?

Visit the official website knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "KNURHS NEET PG second phase of Counselling result".

The round 2 counselling result will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Download Link - "Telangna NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Result Download Link"

The result mentions the roll number, rank, score, candidate name, category, admission details, course and field of study and allotted college.