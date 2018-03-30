NEET PG Counselling First Round Medical, Dental Allotment Results Released @ Mcc.nic.in; Check Now

The medical and dental PG all India counseling allotment results can be accessed now from the official website.

New Delhi:  After goofing up the release of first allotment results of NEET PG yesterday, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the first round results again. The medical and dental PG all India Counseling results can be accessed now from the official website. In an act of carelessness, the MCC yesterday retracted the list of candidates who had been allotted a seat in the first counselling for NEET PG qualified students. The counselling list was published on the official website on March 28, 2018, afternoon first. MCC in a notice published on the official website, that the list published yesterday stands 'null and void'. 

Two links have been provided for Medical and Dental (Online Services "Result of 1st Round MEDICAL" and "Result of 1st Round Dental") candidates on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The committee has extended the last date of reporting to April 5, 2018. 

The result for NEET PG 2018 exam was released on January 23, 2018 and the result for NEET MDS 2018 exam was released on January 25, 2018. 

The registration process for NEET PG counselling was conducted from March 14, 2018 to March 19, 2018. The registration process was extended till march 26, 2018

Meanwhile, several states have also begun the counselling process for state quota seats. The counselling process for state quota seats in Karnataka has been halted by Supreme Court. The apex court stayed future proceedings of a notification issued by the Karnataka government making a minimum 10-year study in the State mandatory to qualify for government seats in PG medical courses.

