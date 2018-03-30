NEET PG Counselling First Round Medical, Dental Allotment Results Released @ Mcc.nic.in; Check Now

Two links have been provided for Medical and Dental (Online Services "Result of 1st Round MEDICAL" and "Result of 1st Round Dental") candidates on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
The committee has extended the last date of reporting to April 5, 2018.
The result for NEET PG 2018 exam was released on January 23, 2018 and the result for NEET MDS 2018 exam was released on January 25, 2018.
The registration process for NEET PG counselling was conducted from March 14, 2018 to March 19, 2018. The registration process was extended till march 26, 2018.
CommentsKarnataka has been halted by Supreme Court. The apex court stayed future proceedings of a notification issued by the Karnataka government making a minimum 10-year study in the State mandatory to qualify for government seats in PG medical courses.
