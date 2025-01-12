NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for the third round of NEET PG Counselling 2024. The registration deadline has been extended to January 15, 2025.

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Registration: Schedule

Choice Filling: January 12, 2025, to January 16, 2025

Choice Locking: January 15, 2025 to January 16, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment: January 16, 2025, to January 17, 2025

Result Declaration: January 18, 2025

Reporting: January 18, 2025, to January 25, 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes and Sharing of Data by MCC: January 27, 2025, to January 28, 2025

NEET PG 2024: Steps To Register For Counselling

Step 1. Visit the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 counselling link

Step 3. Enter your registration number and other required details

Step 4. Submit your choice of colleges and other preferences

Step 5. Save and download the page for future reference

Required Documents for NEET PG Counselling

Candidates must present the following documents during the counselling process:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Card issued by NBE

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Professional Examinations

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate

The MCC has recently announced a significant reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET PG Counselling 2024. This decision, made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC), is intended to broaden the pool of eligible candidates.