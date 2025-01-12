NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Registration: Schedule
Choice Filling: January 12, 2025, to January 16, 2025
Choice Locking: January 15, 2025 to January 16, 2025
Processing of Seat Allotment: January 16, 2025, to January 17, 2025
Result Declaration: January 18, 2025
Reporting: January 18, 2025, to January 25, 2025
Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes and Sharing of Data by MCC: January 27, 2025, to January 28, 2025
NEET PG 2024: Steps To Register For Counselling
Step 1. Visit the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 counselling link
Step 3. Enter your registration number and other required details
Step 4. Submit your choice of colleges and other preferences
Step 5. Save and download the page for future reference
Required Documents for NEET PG Counselling
Candidates must present the following documents during the counselling process:
- Allotment Letter issued by MCC
- Admit Card issued by NBE
- Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE
- Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Professional Examinations
- MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate
The MCC has recently announced a significant reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET PG Counselling 2024. This decision, made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC), is intended to broaden the pool of eligible candidates.