MP NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Registration Window Reopens, Check Details

The registration link will be active until February 10, 2025.

Candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official website.
MP NEET PG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released a notice regarding the fresh registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2024.

The registration link will be active until February 10, 2025. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The official notification reads: "In compliance with the final order of Hon'ble High Court Indore bench in W.P. 43051/2025 dated February 05, 2025, the portal for registration shall be opened from February 06, 2025 (5 pm) to February 10, 2025 (12 midnight) for fresh candidates who have qualified in NEET PG 2024. The notice regarding one-time registration published on October 03, 2024, stands cancelled."

MP NEET PG 2024: Steps To Register For Counselling
Step 1. Visit the official website of the DME at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the MP NEET PG 2025 counselling link.
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4. Enter your registration number and other required details.
Step 5. Submit your choice of colleges and other preferences.
Step 6. Save and download the page for future reference.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Documents Required For Verification

  • Allotment letter
  • NEET PG admit card
  • Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
  • Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)
  • Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)
  • Additional certificates, if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)
