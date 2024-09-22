MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Choice-Filling Window Closes Today, Check Details

MP NEET UG 2024: Eligible candidates can lock their choices by visiting official website.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Department of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh will close the choice-filling window for the second round of registration for MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2024 today. Eligible candidates can lock their choices by visiting the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to Fill Choices
- Step 1. Go to the official MP NEET UG Counselling website, dme.mponline.gov.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "MP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling" link
- Step 3. Enter your registration details and submit
- Step 4. Fill in your choices and submit them
- Step 5. Save the confirmation page
- Step 6. Keep a hard copy for future reference
MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule
- Second Round Allotment Result: September 25, 2024
- Reporting at Allotted Medical/Dental College for Document Verification and Admission: September 27 to October 4, 2024
- Willingness for upgradation for MOP-UP Round by admitted candidates from the second round and candidates from the first round who opted for upgradation in the second round can express their willingness for upgradation through the candidate's login: September 27 to October 4, 2024 (up to 11:59 PM
- Online Resignation/Cancellation of Admission at College Level: September 27 to October 4, 2024 (up to 7pm)
MP NEET UG: Required Documents
Candidates need the following documents during the admission process. They are required to carry at least two self-attested photocopies of all documents uploaded on the official website:
Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets
- NEET UG admit card and scorecard
- Category or sub-category certificates (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate
- ID proof
- Passport-sized photographs
- Registration fee receipt