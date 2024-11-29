MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Stray Vacancy Round 3 Merit List Awaited

The Directorate of Ayush, Madhya Pradesh has released the schedule for the MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule today, November 29. The stray vacancy round 3 result declaration will also be released today. Candidates whose names appear in the MP AYUSH merit list stray vacancy round 3 will be able to lock choices as per their preferences.

Applicants will be able to apply for choice filling for colleges through the official website ayush.mponline.gov.in on December 2-3, 2024. They will be required to click on the college name tab available and add their preferences. Candidates can select as many courses or colleges as they want for MP AYUSH counselling in 2024. The college-wise merit list will be released on December 12, 2024.

Candidates will have to report to the college on December 6 from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

Candidates must save their choices after filling in, however, they will also be able to make changes to their preferred colleges before the allotted deadline. Once the choice filling and locking process is complete, the selected choices will be locked permanently.

Students will be able to check the following details from the MP AYUSH UG merit list 2024:

Common rank

NEET UG rank

NEET score

NEET percentile

Roll number

Candidate's name

MP domicile status

Eligibility category of the student