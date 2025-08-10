NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Result Tomorrow, Download Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the Round 1 counselling result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) tomorrow, August 11, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The committee had revised the result release date from August 9 to August 11, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download MCC NEET UG Result?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on NEET UG Round 1 2025 Result.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The choice-filling and choice-locking for the Round 1 had ended yesterday- confirming the finalized college preferences of students.

The MCC has specified two priority categories for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for the All-India NEET UG 2025 examination. Those NRI candidates will be prioritized more who are NRIs themselves or are children of NRIs. Candidates who are first-degree or second-degree relatives of NRIs will be given second-priority.