NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Choice-Locking Facility Till August 11, Details Here

NEET UG Counselling Choice Filling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice-locking facility for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 till August 11, 2025. Candidates can fill their choices on the official website of the committee, mcc.nic.in.

The decision comes in response to requests from several candidates. The NEET UG counselling result, earlier scheduled for release on August 9, was postponed to August 11. However, with the extended choice-filling deadline, the result is now expected to be declared after August 11.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download MCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Result?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on NEET UG Round 1 2025 Result.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates who will be allotted seat in the round 1 will be required to visit their allotted college for admission. Those who are not satisfied with their result or could not secure a seat may wait for the next counselling phase to begin.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the committee to stay updated regarding the new revised schedule of Round 1 counselling.