NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice Filling Window Closes Tonight At 11.59 PM, Official Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the round 1 choice filling window tonight at 11.59 pm. Students can fill their choices by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in.

How to Fill and Lock Your Choices for NEET UG Counselling 2025

Step 1. Go to the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "UG Medical Counselling".

Step 3. Log in using your NEET UG 2025 roll number, password, and security pin.

Step 4. Click on the "Choice Filling & Locking" tab.

Step 5. Select your preferred colleges and courses in the order of priority.

Step 6. Review your selections carefully - once locked, changes cannot be made.

Step 7. Click on "Lock Choices" and confirm by entering the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 8. Download and save a copy of the locked choices for your records.

After the Round 1 Result Is Announced

If allotted a seat: Report to the assigned medical college within the given time frame with your original documents, fees, and photocopies for verification.

If not allotted a seat or dissatisfied: Wait for Round 2 counselling and participate afresh with updated preferences.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on its official website for any last-minute changes or updates to the counselling schedule.