NEET UG Counselling 2025: Check Top Medical, Dental And Pharmacy Colleges In India

NEET UG Counselling Top Colleges 2025: Round 2 of the NEET UG Counselling 2025 is currently in progress, and students must submit their preferred choice of institutes before September 9, 2025. Selecting the right college can be a challenging task, depending on individual preferences. The NIRF 2025 rankings released by the Ministry of Education serve as a useful guide, helping students identify the top medical, dental, and pharmacy institutions in India. These rankings are based on key factors such as research performance, resource availability, employer reputation, and more.

AIIMS, Delhi is ranked as the best medical and dental college in India with NIRF 2025 score of 91.80 and 89.12.

Here is the list of top Medical, Dental And Pharmacy Colleges students can choose to study in:

Top Dental Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings 2025

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi- Rank 1

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences- Rank 2

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences- Rank 3

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth- Rank 4

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal- Rank 5

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences- Rank 6

King George's Medical University- Rank 7

SRM Dental College- Rank 8

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan- Rank 9

JSS Dental College and Hospital- Rank 10

NIRF 2025 Rankings: Top Pharmacy Colleges In India

Jamia Hamdard- Rank 1

Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani- Rank 2

Panjab University- Rank 3

JSS College of Pharmacy- Rank 4

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad- Rank 5

Institute of Chemical Technology- Rank 6

JSS College of Pharmacy- Rank 7

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal- Rank 8

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali- Rank 9

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology- Rank 10

NEET PG Counselling: Top Medical Colleges In India As Per NIRF 2025 Rankings

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi- Rank 1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research- Rank 2

Christian Medical College- Rank 3

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research- Rank 4

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences- Rank 5

Banaras Hindu University- Rank 6

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore- Rank 7

King George's Medical University- Rank 8

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- Rank 9

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal- Rank 10

While the NEET UG Counselling is already underway, the NEET PG 2025 Counselling is expected to start soon as the result and scorecard has been released for the individual category and All India Quota (AIQ) 50 per cent seats scorecard will be released in the upcoming day as the official notice states. These rankings are also beneficial for students preparing for NEET PG 2025.