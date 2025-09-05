NEET UG Counselling 2025: Top 50 State-Wise Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings

Top Medical Colleges 2025: Christian Medical College is ranked third best medical college
NEET UG Counselling 2025: As NEET UG Counselling 2025 is underway across India, students face the crucial task of selecting the right medical college for their academic journey and career goals. The NIRF Rankings 2025 serve as a valuable guide, helping students identify the top medical institutions in the country, while also making it easier to find the best options available in their own state or nearby regions.
These rankings are prepared by considering several key factors, including an institution's performance in research, availability of resources, employer reputation, and more.
Here's a look at the top medical colleges that students participating in NEET UG Counselling 2025 can consider, as per the NIRF Rankings 2025.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi is ranked as the best medical college in India with a score of 91.80.
Delhi's Top Medical Colleges 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|91.80
|1
|2
|Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
|61.50
|22
|3
|Maulana Azad Medical College
|59.47
|26
|4
|Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
|59.22
|28
|5
|Lady Hardinge Medical College
|57.98
|32
|6
|University College of Medical Sciences
|54.21
|38
|7
|Jamia Hamdard
|52.57
|40
Tamil Nadu's Top Medical Colleges 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|Christian Medical College
|76.48
|3
|2
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|68.52
|9
|3
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|66.50
|11
|4
|Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
|63.71
|16
|5
|S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|63.22
|18
|6
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|61.54
|21
|7
|PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research
|52.41
|43
|8
|Chettinad Academy of Research and Education
|51.41
|49
Karnataka's Top Medical Colleges In 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|69.77
|7
|2
|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|68.05
|10
|3
|St. John's Medical College
|58.74
|30
|4
|Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|56.45
|35
|5
|JSS Medical College, Mysore
|55.51
|37
|6
|Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
|51.70
|46
|7
|M. S. Ramaiah Medical College
|50.91
|50
Chandigarh's Top Medical Colleges 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
|82.58
|2
|2
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur
|58.44
|31
|3
|Govt. Medical College & Hospital
|56.67
|34
Uttar Pradesh's Top Medical Colleges In 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
|70.09
|5
|2
|Banaras Hindu University
|70.05
|6
|3
|King George`s Medical University
|68.77
|8
|4
|Aligarh Muslim University
|58.82
|29
West Bengal's Top Medical Colleges In 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
|61.07
|23
|2
|Medical College
|52.54
|41
Rajasthan's Top Medical Colleges In 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
|63.18
|19
|2
|Sawai Man Singh Medical College
|52.69
|39
Punjab's Top Medical Colleges 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|Dayanand Medical College
|55.65
|36
|2
|Christian Medical College, Brown Road, Ludhiana
|51.47
|47
Pondicherry's Top Medical Colleges 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
|73.30
|4
|2
|Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute
|52.42
|42
Odisha's Top Medical Colleges In 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar
|64.31
|14
|2
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan
|63.73
|15
|3
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|61.00
|24
Maharashtra's Top Medical Colleges 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|NIRF Score
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|65.17
|12
|2
|Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research
|62.37
|20
Gujarat's Top Medical Colleges In 2025
|State-Wise Rank
|Institution Name
|Institution Name
|All Over India Rank by NIRF
|1
|Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute
|52.15
|44
|2
|B. J. Medical College
|51.84
|45
Other notable medical colleges among the top 50 in India from other states include:
- Maharishi Markandeshwar, Haryana- India Rank 33
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna, Bihar- India Rank 27
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh, Uttarakhand - India Rank 13
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - India Rank 17
- Osmania Medical College,Telangana - India Rank 48
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh- India Rank 25