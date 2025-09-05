NEET UG Counselling 2025: Top 50 State-Wise Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings

NEET UG Counselling 2025: As NEET UG Counselling 2025 is underway across India, students face the crucial task of selecting the right medical college for their academic journey and career goals. The NIRF Rankings 2025 serve as a valuable guide, helping students identify the top medical institutions in the country, while also making it easier to find the best options available in their own state or nearby regions.

These rankings are prepared by considering several key factors, including an institution's performance in research, availability of resources, employer reputation, and more.

Here's a look at the top medical colleges that students participating in NEET UG Counselling 2025 can consider, as per the NIRF Rankings 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi is ranked as the best medical college in India with a score of 91.80.

Delhi's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi 91.80 1 2 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital 61.50 22 3 Maulana Azad Medical College 59.47 26 4 Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences 59.22 28 5 Lady Hardinge Medical College 57.98 32 6 University College of Medical Sciences 54.21 38 7 Jamia Hamdard 52.57 40

Tamil Nadu's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 Christian Medical College 76.48 3 2 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 68.52 9 3 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 66.50 11 4 Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai 63.71 16 5 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology 63.22 18 6 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research 61.54 21 7 PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research 52.41 43 8 Chettinad Academy of Research and Education 51.41 49

Karnataka's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 69.77 7 2 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 68.05 10 3 St. John's Medical College 58.74 30 4 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore 56.45 35 5 JSS Medical College, Mysore 55.51 37 6 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College 51.70 46 7 M. S. Ramaiah Medical College 50.91 50 Chandigarh's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research 82.58 2 2 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur 58.44 31 3 Govt. Medical College & Hospital 56.67 34 Uttar Pradesh's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences 70.09 5 2 Banaras Hindu University 70.05 6 3 King George`s Medical University 68.77 8 4 Aligarh Muslim University 58.82 29

West Bengal's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research 61.07 23 2 Medical College 52.54 41

Rajasthan's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur 63.18 19 2 Sawai Man Singh Medical College 52.69 39

Punjab's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 Dayanand Medical College 55.65 36 2 Christian Medical College, Brown Road, Ludhiana 51.47 47 Pondicherry's Top Medical Colleges 2025 State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research 73.30 4 2 Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute 52.42 42 Odisha's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar 64.31 14 2 Siksha `O` Anusandhan 63.73 15 3 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 61.00 24 Maharashtra's Top Medical Colleges 2025 State-Wise Rank Institution Name NIRF Score All Over India Rank by NIRF 1 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth 65.17 12 2 Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research 62.37 20

Gujarat's Top Medical Colleges In 2025