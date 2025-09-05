Advertisement

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Top 50 State-Wise Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings

NEET UG Counselling Best Colleges: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi is ranked as the best medical college in India with a score of 91.80.

Top Medical Colleges 2025: Christian Medical College is ranked third best medical college

NEET UG Counselling 2025: As NEET UG Counselling 2025 is underway across India, students face the crucial task of selecting the right medical college for their academic journey and career goals. The NIRF Rankings 2025 serve as a valuable guide, helping students identify the top medical institutions in the country, while also making it easier to find the best options available in their own state or nearby regions.

These rankings are prepared by considering several key factors, including an institution's performance in research, availability of resources, employer reputation, and more.

Here's a look at the top medical colleges that students participating in NEET UG Counselling 2025 can consider, as per the NIRF Rankings 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi is ranked as the best medical college in India with a score of 91.80.

Delhi's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi91.801
2Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital61.5022
3Maulana Azad Medical College59.4726
4Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences59.2228
5Lady Hardinge Medical College57.9832
6University College of Medical Sciences54.2138
7Jamia Hamdard52.5740

Tamil Nadu's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1Christian Medical College76.483
2Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham68.529
3Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences66.5011
4Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai63.7116
5S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology63.2218
6Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research61.5421
7PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research52.4143
8Chettinad Academy of Research and Education51.4149

Karnataka's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore69.777
2Kasturba Medical College, Manipal68.0510
3St. John's Medical College58.7430
4Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore56.4535
5JSS Medical College, Mysore55.5137
6Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College51.7046
7M. S. Ramaiah Medical College50.9150

 Chandigarh's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research82.582
2All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur58.4431
3Govt. Medical College & Hospital56.6734

 Uttar Pradesh's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences70.095
2Banaras Hindu University70.056
3King George`s Medical University68.778
4Aligarh Muslim University58.8229

West Bengal's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research61.0723
2Medical College52.5441

Rajasthan's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur63.1819
2Sawai Man Singh Medical College52.6939

Punjab's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1Dayanand Medical College55.6536
2Christian Medical College, Brown Road, Ludhiana51.4747

Pondicherry's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research73.304
2Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute52.4242

 Odisha's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar64.3114
2Siksha `O` Anusandhan63.7315
3Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology61.0024

 Maharashtra's Top Medical Colleges 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameNIRF ScoreAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth65.1712
2Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research62.3720

Gujarat's Top Medical Colleges In 2025

State-Wise RankInstitution NameInstitution NameAll Over India Rank by NIRF
1Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute52.1544
2B. J. Medical College51.8445

 Other notable medical colleges among the top 50 in India from other states include:

  • Maharishi Markandeshwar, Haryana- India Rank 33
  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna, Bihar- India Rank 27
  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh, Uttarakhand - India Rank 13
  • Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - India Rank 17
  • Osmania Medical College,Telangana - India Rank 48
  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh- India Rank 25

NIRF 2025 College Ranking For NEET UG, NEET UG Medical Colleges 2025, NIRF Rankings Medical Colleges 2025
