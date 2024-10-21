MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Released

Candidates who qualified for the counselling round are required to report in person at their allotted medical or dental college for document verification and admission.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Check Result
Step 1. Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course)"
Step 3. Click on "Revised Category and Class-wise Vacancies in Government and Private Medical/Dental Colleges (MBBS/BDS Course) for MOP-UP Round - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course) - 2024 (Date: 10.10.2024)"
Step 4. A new PDF will open on the screen
Step 5. Check the seat allotment result
Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference
MP NEET UG: Required Documents
Candidates need the following documents for the admission process. They must carry at least two self-attested photocopies of all documents uploaded on the official website:
- Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets
- NEET UG admit card and scorecard
- Category or sub-category certificates (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate
- ID proof
- Passport-sized photographs
- Registration fee receipt
The MP NEET UG 2024 counselling is for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental institutes.