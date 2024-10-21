MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Released

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the provisional seat allotment result for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2024 for MBBS and BDS programs. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check the result by visiting the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

Candidates who qualified for the counselling round are required to report in person at their allotted medical or dental college for document verification and admission.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Check Result

Step 1. Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course)"

Step 3. Click on "Revised Category and Class-wise Vacancies in Government and Private Medical/Dental Colleges (MBBS/BDS Course) for MOP-UP Round - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course) - 2024 (Date: 10.10.2024)"

Step 4. A new PDF will open on the screen

Step 5. Check the seat allotment result

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

MP NEET UG: Required Documents

Candidates need the following documents for the admission process. They must carry at least two self-attested photocopies of all documents uploaded on the official website:

Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets

NEET UG admit card and scorecard

Category or sub-category certificates (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

ID proof

Passport-sized photographs

Registration fee receipt

The MP NEET UG 2024 counselling is for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental institutes.