MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: State Merit List To Be Out On August 21

MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Department of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh has initiated the first round of registration for MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2024. The state merit list of registered candidates will be released on August 21.

Registered candidates with Madhya Pradesh domicile can fill in their choices and lock them from August 22 to August 26. The allotment results for the first round will be released on August 29.

Candidates are required to report in person at the allotted medical/dental college for document verification and admission between August 31 and September 4.

Online resignation or cancellation of admission at the college level can be done from August 31 to September 7.

Candidates can opt for upgradation through their login after admission, from August 31 to September 7.

MP NEET UG: Required Documents

Candidates need the following documents during the admission process. They are required to carry at least two self-attested photocopies of all documents uploaded on the official website:

Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets

NEET UG admit card and scorecard

Category or sub-category certificates (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

ID proof

Passport-sized photographs

Registration fee receipt

MP NEET UG Counselling: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the new registration link.

Input basic details and register.

After registration, log in with your NEET roll number and password.

Complete the application form, fill in your choices, and lock them.

Make the application fee payment.

Download the application form for future reference.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will publish the list of participating colleges along with the seat categories. Following this, the seat matrix will be updated after the MP NEET state merit list is released. Students will also have the option to lock in their seats, which must be done before the deadline.